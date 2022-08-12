From the Aug. 16, 1977 New Record:
Gillette police will be using a new recording system to tape some phone calls. Officials say it is a precautionary measure in case an emergency call is cut short before the operator can write down pertinent information. Police Lt. Jeff Pfau says in that case, a tape can quickly be played back for the needed information. Calls on 911, 682-5155, and 682-5156, as well as radio transmissions, will be recorded. The tapes will be kept about 30 days and then erased and used again. The system is expected to be installed late this week.
