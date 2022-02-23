James H. Daly, prominent Campbell County cattle rancher has been engaged to appear on the National Farm and Home Hour, Tuesday, Feb. 27, in connection with a program on range conservation, it was learned here yesterday. Mr. Daly, who owns a 35,000-acre ranch 13 miles northwest of Gillette, revealed that in 1911 he had one live water hole on 15 miles of Little Rawhide water shed. Since putting a conservation program in effect, 16 reservoirs have been built and now the Little Rawhide water shed has seven miles of live water. The Daly ranch is a typical example of what can be done under range conservation, and for this reason Mr. Daly was selected to appear on this national program. Mr. Daly now has 40 reservoirs on his ranch, 20 of which have been built under the range program of the AAA.
