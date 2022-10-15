From the Oct. 16, 1958 News Record:
Leonard Whisler of Gillette has been appointed as county under-sheriff until Jan. 1, 1959, according to an action taken during the regular meeting of the board of county commissioners last week. Whisler, a resident of this area for many years, was one of four Democratic nominees who ran for the sheriff’s office during the primary election held in August. He lost to John E. McGee, present candidate on the Democratic ticket. Under-sheriff Maurice B. Okray, who held the position for the past seven and one-half years, tendered his resignation in September and is presently employed as a clerk-radio operator with the Wyoming highway department in Gillette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.