Work will be started today on the population and agricultural census of Campbell County, according to Henry K. Hays, district supervisor. The census will also include housing information. Those appointed to start the work and their districts are as follows: Gertrude Fortin, Rozet to Rocky Point; Verne Scott, Rozet south to the county line; Hattie V. Lester, Recluse community; George V. Simpson, Oriva community; Robert Offutt, Powder Rive community; Thomas M. McMahon, 4-J community; Blanche O'Neil, Pine Tree community; Zoe Kendall, the portion of the city of Gillette south of Fourth Street and Nellie Grunke, the portion north of Fourth Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.