Each grade of our City Schools is now enrolled in the Junior Red Cross. This is an organization that carries on a program of National and International activities, and seeks to inspire children with a desire to serve, and with pride in true service. It directs international school correspondence, and such projects as will promote friendship and mutual understanding among children of all nations. When school children are given an opportunity to understand how other children live, to learn what is their proper share of the world's work, and to cooperate in large plans for a better and happier childhood, the world over, they have taken a long step toward good citizenship and toward world peace and good will.
