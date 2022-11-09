From the Nov. 13, 1936 News Record:
The turkey pool yesterday was considered a decided success, with 58 growers residing in Crook, Weston and Campbell counties of Wyoming and Powder River County, Montana, bringing 1,234 turkeys to the pool, representing a weight of 12,120 pounds. These plump turkeys will grace many a table in greater New York on Thanksgiving as the car is sent to that city through the facilities of the Northwestern Turkey Growers association of Salt Lake City, Utah, in conjunction with other pools held in Sheridan and Weston counties. An advance of $1,592.70 was made the growers, which it is hoped, is about 65 percent of the final receipts.
