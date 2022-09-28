From the Sept. 20, 1977 News Record:
Campbell County firemen have saved taxpayers thousands of dollars by building some of their own fire fighting equipment. And County Fire Warden Bernard Saunders says the firemen pay their wages alone by being able to service the fire trucks. Saunders and three other full-time firemen comprise the city-county fire department and have built five fire fighting trucks in the past two years. Other manpower is volunteer. At present, the department is working on equipping a fire truck for Wright. The Campbell County school district donated the flatbed truck which firemen are rejuvenating. When finished, about another month, the truck is expected to have cost about $1,000.
