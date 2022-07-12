From the July 17, 1958 News Record:
Notice that the Gillette Funeral home will discontinue its ambulance service to the community and Campbell County on August 1, 1958, was made this week by LeRoy Noecker, owner and operator of the business. Noecker stated that the operation of an ambulance service has for a number of years been a drain on the finances of his business, and that increased expenses have finally reached the point where continuation is impossible. Referring to the loss involved in operating the ambulance, Noecker said, “This loss is taken up by those families I serve in my regular capacity as a funeral director and each funeral assumes a portion of the loss.” “It seems to me that the operation of adequate ambulance service is rightly a community responsibility and should not be borne by the families whose misfortune has brought death into the families,” he said.
