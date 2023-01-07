From the Jan. 22, 1993 News Record:
Almost two weeks after it announced it was closing its Gillette office, AMAX Coal Co. has laid off six employees. The company originally planned to relocate 43 employees from its Energy Court office to either the regional office in Lakewood, Colorado, or the company’s two Campbell County mines. The layoffs were the latest in a recent string of lost jobs at Campbell County mines. In the past month, local mines have reduced the Gillette workforce by almost 100 jobs, and more are expected. Improved technology and a tighter business climate are blamed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.