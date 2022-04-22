From the April 17, 1940 News Record:

Mayor Roy Montgomery tossed his hat in the ring yesterday to head the Citizens ticket, with Ollie H. Sherard, incumbent, and Hubert F. Dickey seeking seats on the council in the city's election Tuesday, May 14. Mr. Montgomery, prominent rancher, is completing his second term as mayor of Gillette, while Mr. Sherard, local gasoline dealer, is seeking reelection for a second term. Mr. Dickey, owner of the Dickey Chevrolet Co., has served as mayor and also councilman at Spearfish, S.D., before making his home here four years ago. Petitions are now being circulated in behalf of this ticket, which is the only one in the field to date.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.