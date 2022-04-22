Partly cloudy early, then windy with periods of thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 62F. N winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Mayor Roy Montgomery tossed his hat in the ring yesterday to head the Citizens ticket, with Ollie H. Sherard, incumbent, and Hubert F. Dickey seeking seats on the council in the city's election Tuesday, May 14. Mr. Montgomery, prominent rancher, is completing his second term as mayor of Gillette, while Mr. Sherard, local gasoline dealer, is seeking reelection for a second term. Mr. Dickey, owner of the Dickey Chevrolet Co., has served as mayor and also councilman at Spearfish, S.D., before making his home here four years ago. Petitions are now being circulated in behalf of this ticket, which is the only one in the field to date.
