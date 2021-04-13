From the April 11, 1977 News Record:
The Bureau of Land Management is recommending a limited amount of additional coal leasing— confined mostly to the sourtheastern portion of Campbell County and northeastern Converse County — between now and 1983. Bob Wilber, BLM manager for the Casper district, identified 19,000 acres lying east of Highway 59 and roughly between Townships 40 and 46 North as the ones that should be further analyzed for additional coal leasing. The area includes an estimated 2.2 billion tons of what the bureau defines as “economic identified coal reserves.” Another 10,500 acres, though to contain another 1.1 billion tons of coal, also have been tabbed for study by the BLM because of their proximity to existing mines or proposed plans with approval due in the next few years. The location of the areas recommended for further study will mean that most of the impact will fall on Wright, the mobile home community just west of Reno Junction, “rather than Gillette and Douglas, which are already straining under the impacts of energy development,” Wilber said.
