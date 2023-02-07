From the Feb. 4, 1960 News Record:
Donald Freer, son of Mrs. Evelyn Freer, and Louis Francis Wolff, son of Henry Wolff, both of Gillette, were among 128 University of Wyoming students who are candidates for degrees this month, it has been announced by the University news-service. Both men are candidates for bachelor of science degrees in commerce. Henry Wolff is in Laramie this week to attend the graduation exercises.
