From the July 31, 1958 News Record:
A letter and newspaper clipping have been received in Gillette by Loren Kemp from Mr. and Mrs. Raymond G. Edwards and son of Albin, Virginia, who were the first tourist guests this summer of the Campbell County CowBelles. On June 12, the Edwards were chosen as the lucky winners of a free day in this county which included a free night's lodging at a local motel, tours of the Frank and Bill Parks' ranches at Weston, and a free tank of gas at Kemp's Husky Service. Speaking of their five weeks trip to California in a column in their local newspaper, Mr. and Mrs. Edwards said, "We had many wonderful experiences. One of the most outstanding was the honor conferred upon us when we were selected guests of the week by the Campbell County CowBelles of Gillette, Wyoming."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.