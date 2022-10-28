From the Oct. 16, 1996 News Record:
No new leads have surfaced in a search by Natrona County officers for the person who shot and killed construction worker Larry Jacobs as he drove home from a Gillette job site in May, Natrona County Sheriff Dava Dovala said. The case remains open and officers contact Jacobs' wife about once a month, Dovala said, but whoever shot Jacobs in the head and robbed him while he slept in his truck near Alcova remains a mystery. Jacobs, 50, was on his way home to Nevada May 21 after a job at the Neil Simpson power plant here ended. He was still barely alive at mid-afternoon when passers-by found him at a scenic turnout by Alcova Reservoir, about 30 miles southwest of Casper. He died of a single gunshot wound to the head before emergency crews could reach him. His wallet was missing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.