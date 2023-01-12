From the Jan. 27, 1938 News Record:
S.C. Dickey, member of the county Federal Security Administration committee, stated in a report to the Lions club at their noon-day luncheon yesterday that applications for loans in the amount of approximately $190,000 have been filed with the FSA by a number of ranchers in this county. Mr. Dickey further remarked that since the funds in the FSA are exhausted, these applications would not be granted.
