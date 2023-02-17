From the Feb. 18, 1960 News Record:
Residents of Gillette will have an opportunity to attend a hearing tonight concerning the proposed annexation of land adjoining the city limits. The hearing will be held in the City Hall at 7:30 o'clock. Three areas are being considered for annexing to the corporate limits of the City of Gillette.
