From the Sept. 4, 1958 News Record:
The Wildcat 4-H club junior 4-H livestock judging team, which won first place in the judging contest at the Campbell county fair two weeks ago, did not receive permanent possession of the traveling trophy, as was incorrectly stated in last week's News Record. The Wildcat team, composed of Leitha and Karen Parnell and Janet Gregerson, and coached by Marion Scott, had their name placed on the trophy this year for the first time.
