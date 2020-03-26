From the March 14, 1979 News Record:
Romey Lee Newton, 26, was released on bond Tuesday after he was arrested on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. Newton allegedly shot Russell Smith, 39, in the right buttock with a .30-caliber carbine. A physical altercation apparently took place between Newton and Smith which stemmed from some subcontracting work Newton did for Williams Drilling where Smith is employed. Newton is a self-employed driller. Smith apparently got into his International Scout after the argument at the Williams Drilling parking lot on east Third Street and started to drive off. Newton, who was standing beside his pickup in the lot, allegedly got the carbine out of the truck cab and shot through the tailgate of the Scout, through the seat, with the bullet then striking Smith, who continued driving and stopped at the police station where he walked into the lobby to report the incident. He was then taken to the hospital.
