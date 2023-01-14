From the Jan. 7, 1971 News Record:
Donald Lee Hill, 26, truck driver for E.R. Lattimer Water Hauling service, was apparently killed instantly Monday morning when the truck he was driving caught fire and blew up on the Leon Oedekoven ranch near Recluse. Investigating officers from the county sheriff’s office reported the accident happened about 10 a.m. The site is about 40 miles north of Gillette. Deputy Sheriff Jerry Richardson said Hill had hauled a load of crude oil to Lewmont rig No. 8 at the Oedekoven ranch and apparently backed the truck into a pit to drain the tank. A witness to the accident, Harry Nieley, Lewmont employee, said he saw the back of the truck was on fire a short time afterward. He told the deputy sheriff that Hill ran back to the truck and had driven it a short distance out of the pit when the tank blew up, tearing the cab off the truck and catching the vehicle on fire. Burning oil was thrown up to 100 feet from the truck and burned.
