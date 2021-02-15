When the Gillette Lions Club holds its carnival at the county fair building on Feb. 22 to raise funds to be applied toward the lighting of the athletic field here, a novel feature which will reach its culmination, on that evening will be a carnival queen contest. Since a preliminary survey has indicated that most Gillette merchants are willing to cooperate with the Lions Club in helping to make the contest a success, the following plan has been worked out and will be put into effect by a committee. Starting next Saturday morning all persons making purchases at any stores which cooperate in the contest — and it is thought that practically every business house in the city will be among the number — will receive coupons which are good for votes. Purchases from 25¢ to 50¢ will get a 25 vote coupon; 50¢ to $1.00, a 50 vote coupon, etc. After writing the name of the candidate on the coupon, it should be deposited in ballot boxes which will be located at the Gillette Pharmacy and the Edelman Drug Co. After the first week of balloting, ending Feb. 15, the first five highest names will be nominated and during the next week these names are to be voted upon.
