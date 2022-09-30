From the Sept. 30, 1954 News Record:
From an ad: When you buy an Adding Machine, insist on a machine that is durable, easy to use, accurate, quiet, and time saver. With a Smith-Corona Adding Machine you have the simplest form of adding. Merely press the keys for each item to be added, pull the handle after each amount has been set-up. When all amounts have been entered just press the TOTAL KEY and pull the lever once. That is all there is to it. No experience, no mental effort is required. Anyone can use it after a single demonstration. Buy Smith-Corona. Come in and see this modern desk size machine. 999,999 Capacity. We have this machine in stock. The News Record. Publishers — Printers — Stationers.
