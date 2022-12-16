From the Dec. 9, 1996 News Record:
Two businesses were evacuated briefly this morning after they alerted firefighters that they smelled natural gas in their buildings. It was just a natural gas of a different type. "There was no gas leak," said fire department spokesman Tom Johnson. "It was sewer gas." Fantastic Sam's and Rocky Mountain Furniture and Rental Center in the 200 block of Lakeway Road noticed the smell. Johnson said city crews evidently had been in the area cleaning sewer lines and sucked a little too hard, emptying the water out of stools and traps in the buildings and allowing the "natural" gas to come up into those.
