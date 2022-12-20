From the Dec. 25, 1958 News Record:
John McGee was the lucky winner of the Husky pup given away at 10 a.m., Dec. 23, at the Husky Super Stop, according to Loren Kemp, manager. There were about 4,000 names registered, many from out of town, he said. Loren says he will really miss the little fellow, which has been a member of his family for over a month. He expressed appreciation for the interest so many people of the trade area have taken in the Christmas gift Husky pup sponsored by his station and Husky Oil company.
