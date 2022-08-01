From the Aug. 1, 1977 News Record:
When 16-year-old Kim Senff of Gillette walked down the steps of the airplane at Cairo, she was struck by the strange combination of modern and ancient radiated by the city. It is a place of intense heat, extreme poverty and omnipresent military forces, she says. "It looked like a great big city with lots and lots of people, and I hated it," Kim recalls. The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Senff, Kim flew to Egypt with her aunt, Mary Kay Ward, to live there and in Jerusalem for 11 weeks. Her uncle, Jim Ward, was stationed with the United Nations peace-keeping force in the Middle East. One of the first things Kim discovered was that she had packed all the wrong things to wear. "I knew it would be hot, so I packed mostly shorts," she laughed. "But it's more or less against the law for a woman to wear shorts there. "I had two pair of pants with me, and I lived in them for three months." Despite the poverty of the area, she insists, the people are friendly and polite.
