From the September 18, 1924 Campbell County Record:
Probably the largest single sale of hogs ever taking place in Gillette occurred this week when J.W. Carson and son delivered to Mr. Smith, hog buyer of Omaha, 249 head of stock hogs, for which they received a check in the sum of $1967.62. This delivery is the result of two years work, besides they still have left at the ranch 17 head. Mr. Carson started two years ago with purebred Duroc Jersey sow and four of her off-springs, which cost him $152.00 and a full blood sire, which he paid $47.00 for. He built a hog house 140 by 10 feet, with 22 large windows in the south, and put in a good hog pasture. He made a hog wallow and always kept that filled with plenty of fresh water, and by putting disinfectant in it the hogs were kept free from lice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.