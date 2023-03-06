From the March 3, 1938 News Record:
After being stuck for about ten days at a depth of 2,695 feet, the rotary drill was broken loose late yesterday evening, and drilling will now continue again on the city soft water well, it was learned last night from Mayor Roy Montgomery. In an interview with Herbert Norbeck, superintendent in charge of the drilling, it was stated that the cause of the trouble was probably at a depth of 1,500 feet, when a cave-in occurred that wedged drilling operations. The Norbeck Co. is under contract to drill to a depth of 3,000 feet if necessary, in order to strike the water sand.
