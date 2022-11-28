From the Nov. 27, 1958 News Record:
A full-time program was inaugurated at the Gillette grade school last week with the addition of Robert Wagner of Estes Park, Colorado, to the faculty, Supt. W.E. Carroll, announced. Wagner, a former resident of Gillette, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Phil Wagner, also of this city. Accompanying him here are his wife and two-year-old son, Rodney. Wagner graduated from CCHS in 1942, earned his B.A. degree at Wyoming University in 1949, and his M.A. at Oregon University in 1956.
