From an ad: 100,000 Rabbit Skins Wanted. The following prices will be paid for all rabbit skins properly handled and thoroughly dried: Jack Rabbit Skins (Pure White) 60¢ per lb. Jack Rabbit Skins (Grey) 40¢ per lb. Cottontail Skins, 25¢ per lb. Pieces or Poorly Handled 20¢ per lb. The above prices will be paid as long as our present contract permits or until further notice. Wild rabbit skins are usually bought by the pound, provided they are absolutely dry. Skins with entire heads cut off or very small skins and a variety of small snowshoe hares from certain localities will weigh considerably less per skin but are worth just as much per pound. E.C. Paris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.