From the Nov. 27, 1958 News Record:
Four veterinarians and a state-federal mobile laboratory have been working since about the first of October in the effort to make Campbell County 100 percent free of brucellosis in its cattle herds. This is the second consecutive fall in which the United States Department of Agriculture and the Wyoming Livestock and Sanitary board have cooperated in an all-out effort to gain control of the cattle disease. During the work of several veterinarians brought here from several states last year, the percentage of herds completely tested in Campbell County was raised to 70 or 75 percent.
