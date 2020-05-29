AD: Farmers’ Day, Wednesday, May 1st. $50 in presents given away Free. Store open till 8 p.m. Wednesday evening specials. Ladies’ coats 15% off. Peter Pan Gingham, yd. 49¢. 100 pounds of sugar, $7.89. West Coast Special Coffee, lb. 35¢. Red pitted cherries, gal. $1.15. Fresh eggs, dozen 17¢. Chewing gum, 3 pkgs. 10¢. Swift’s hams, 29¢ lb. Camels, 2 pkgs., 25¢. Prince Albert, 8 cans for $1.00. 12 bars Petrolene soap, $1.00 with other goods. Men’s overalls, bib style, extra heavy weight, $1.39. Colgate toothpaste, large, 18¢. Listerine, small, 12¢. Golden Rule “Sells For Less.”
