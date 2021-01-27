1927 will go down in history as one of the coldest years ever experienced in this section of the state, according to figures given this paper by H.R. Johnson, cooperative weather observer for this vicinity. It was one of those years with but little real summer weather, there being but one day, June 26, when the temperature went higher than 90 degrees, while the records show that there were 175 nights during the year below freezing, and 23 days when the mercury dropped below the zero mark. In spite of the fact that it was an exceptionally cold year, the growing season was about of average length, 132 says. The last killing frost came on May 10, and the first killing frost in the fall on Sept. 20. The growing season was long enough to mature almost all crops, though the absence of warm weather held back the corn crop resulting in a considerable acreage of soft corn.
