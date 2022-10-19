From the Oct. 16, 1958 News Record:
Registration for the general election are not coming in as well as they should, according to Mrs. Eileen Butler, county clerk and recorder. She reminded Gillette voters that registration for voting in the town precincts is required and that the deadline is October 20. No registrations can be accepted after that date. She explained that persons now registered in the Gillette precincts, are those who either voted in the 1956 general election or the 1958 primary election, and not changed their residence sine then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.