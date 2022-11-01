From the Nov. 13, 1958 News Record:
Coming in on “a wheel and a stub,” Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Taft, former resident and son of Mrs. A.G. Hoadley of Gillette, landed a twin-jet Sky Warrior bomber safely at a Rome, Italy, Ciampino airport on Nov. 1, according to a news item Mrs. Hoadley received here. The Sky Warrior, a complement of the U.S. Navy carrier Forrestal, was only slightly damaged and the pilot was unhurt. Taft reported he had tried a normal landing on the Forrestal, near Corsica, but that a wheel broke off as he touched the carrier deck. He regained altitude and headed for Rome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.