From the Sept. 18, 1958 News Record:
One completion for 104 barrels of oil per day and two new locations were the top of the oil news in Campbell County during the week. In Dead Horse Creek field the Shell Oil Company reported initial production on pump of 104 barrels per day at the No. 12-32 Brazos - Pearson (32-49n-75w). Production was from the Parkman formation at the 6757-80 foot level. One of the new locations announced in the Dead Horse Creek area was the California company's No. 16 Gov't (33-49n-75w) and is to be a Parkman test. The county's second new test was located 15 miles south and slightly east of the Dead Horse Creek field. It is Eastern Petroleum's No. 1 Gov't Filing (14-46-n-75w) and is to be a Steele Shale test.
