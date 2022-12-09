From the Dec. 19, 1977 News Record:
If the Campbell County school district wants to keep Central School in operation, it may have to pay at least $1 million for repairs and remodeling. In a report to the school board, Carol Lewis, a Denver architect, said not only would it cost $1,067,000 or more to repaint the building, but maintenance costs would continue to increase during the next few years. The board was interested in whether this school should be retained for elementary classrooms. The city has expressed interest in the building and the land on Kendrick Avenue in exchange for other land on which a new school could be built.
