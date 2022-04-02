From the April 9, 1925 Gillette News:
EDITORIAL: Never in all our experience in the newspaper business have we read indictments as numerous and criticisms as scathing as have been directed against parents during the last year. Those who have read them will agree that being parents in this jazz age entails a real responsibility. Boiled down, the indictment from all parts of the United States, including the following charges: Parents neglect the moral training of their children; parents are having too good a time automobiling and attending shows to care for their children; home life is breaking up through carelessness and indifference of parents; children from 12 years of age and up are permitted to plan their own leisure time, staying out nights unchaperoned for hours as late as they see fit; children no longer respect the authority of parents; the morals of children are becoming deplorable and as a result jails and prisons are filling up, most of the criminals being under 25 years of age.
