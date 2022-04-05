From the April 13, 1950 News Record:
The award of the Distinguished Flying Cross was recently presented to Lt. Col. Charles A. Appel, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Appel of this community at ceremonies on Okinawa Island, where he is now stationed as commanding officer of the 51st Air Base group, 51st Fighter Interceptor Wing. The citation read that he “distinguished himself by extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight in the European theatre of operations from March 31, 1944, to Nov. 17, 1944, as pilot of a P-37 type aircraft. Colonel Appel (then captain) flew numerous combat missions with the Ninth Air Force before being shot down and taken prisoner by the enemy on Nov. 17. Leading a squadron of the 405th Fighter Group on a low-level strike against the headquarters of the 17th SS Panzer Grenadier division at Peitre, France, on Nov. 8, 1944, the group so successfully attacked his command post that the Nazi division, completely disorganized, was unable to act as a coordinated unit for several weeks, thereby neutralizing it as an effective obstacle to a scheduled allied attack.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.