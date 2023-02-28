From the Feb. 4, 1993 News Record: Accused rapist Michael Herdt says he’s mentally unfit to stand trial in the brutal rape of a friend last summer. Herdt, 31, will be sent to the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston for evaluation after entering an insanity plea. He is accused of forcing a Campbell County woman he knew to perform oral, anal and vaginal sex in July, then beating and threatening to kill her if she told anyone. Just before charges were filed, he fled to Washington state, allegedly to avoid prosecution. He was returned to Wyoming to face the charges after being arrested in Washington in September.

