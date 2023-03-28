From the March 20, 2000 News Record:
A Wright family has lost two young sons and a mother and father are in the hospital after a deadly rollover Saturday night 9 1/2 miles west of Wright on Highway 387. Killed were Steven Bertagnole, 7, and Kevin Bertagnole, 10, both of Wright. Their parents, Karl and Tonya Bertagnole were resting this morning in the intensive care unit at Campbell County Memorial Hospital after both underwent surgery, a hospital spokeswoman said. Eight members of the Bertagnole family were headed home near Wright from Casper at about 9:50 p.m. when the accident happened. Kendall Bertagnole, 15, was driving the 1999 Chevrolet Suburban when he apparently fell asleep at the wheel and drove off the north side of the road on a right-hand curve, Peterson said. He then apparently over-corrected and the vehicle rolled 2 1/2 times landing on its top. Steven, Kevin and Karl were not wearing seat belts and all three were ejected during the roll. Steven and Kevin died at the scene. The remaining four Bertagnole children — ages 5 to 17 — were treated and released at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.