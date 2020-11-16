From an ad: You are cordially Invited to visit the new home of Golden Krust Bread and Other Choice Bakery Products. We are now located in our new home — one of the finest bakeries in Wyoming — where we will be pleased to have our friends and patrons visit us. Monday, November 15 will be the official opening day, and on that day we want you all to come and see our new plant. Lunch will be served to all who visit us that day. You are most cordially invited to be present. In this new, modern and strictly sanitary Bakery, we will be better prepared than ever to serve the public with anything to be desired in the way of Bakery Products. Taft's Bakery
