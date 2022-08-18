From the Aug. 21, 1958 News Record:
Mrs. Leland Landers won several horsemanship honors in several events which she entered while attending the Black Hills Range Days rodeo at Rapid City, South Dakota. She won first in the ladies' barrel races as well as placed second in the mixed barrel race. The ladies' event Friday evening scored Mrs. Landers first with 20.2 seconds for the course, and at the finals on Sunday afternoon she again paced the 14 finalists with a 20.3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.