From the Aug. 9, 1977 News Record:
A Gillette woman was fatally injured in a one-car rollover north of Gillette Monday evening at 7:44. Sharon Kay Stearman, 18, of 916 Cherry Lane, died as a result of massive head injuries when the Ford Mustang she was driving on Hannum Road, seven-tenths of a mile north of the intersection with Warlow Drive, went out of control and rolled. According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Stearman was southbound on Hannum Road and apparently hit some gravel in the road. She lost control of her car and crossed the road, skidded a distance and went through the barrow pit. The car then apparently hit an embankment and then a fence, which caused the car to roll a number of times, ejecting the victim. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
