Gillette was placed in the two thousand class yesterday as the preliminary sixteenth census count revealed a population of 2121 within the present city limits, as compared with 1340 in 1930. The preliminary count was received here by Mayor Roy Montgomery from Henry K. Hays, district census supervisor, at Sheridan. On the basis of the present count, Gillette will show a 58.3 percent increase, which is the largest increase shown by any city counted thus far in northeastern Wyoming and is believed by local observers to be one of the largest gains shown in the state during the past ten years.
