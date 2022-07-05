From the July 10, 1996 News Record:
Construction of a homeless shelter for Gillette will begin July 15, but supporters still need money to finish the building. Campbell County Council of Community Services hopes the city or county will endorse its bid for a $250,000 grant to help complete apartments and a “support center” with a kitchen, living room, clinic and classroom. Representatives spoke before the Gillette City Council today at a breakfast meeting. They asked the city to endorse their project for funding through the 1996 Community Development Block Grant.
