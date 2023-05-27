From the May 20, 1971 News Record: W.P. Gleason, contract pumper for Olman-Heath Co., was reported injured, May 10, at a well in the Fence Creek field, approximately 110 miles north and west of Gillette. Gleason was working at a well when a pulley on a crank shaft broke and a portion of it hit him in his left eye. He was able to get to his pickup where he had a radio telephone and called Texaco, Inc. He contacted Stubb Jacobs, who was 14 miles away from the scene, and Stubbs brought him to Gillette and he was then taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital at Sheridan, where he underwent surgery. Gleason was dismissed from the hospital on Thursday and is now at the family home here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.