From the Dec. 11, 1958 News Record:
The Campbell County Predatory Animal Control association will hold its annual lamb dinner on Friday, Dec. 19 at 11:30 a.m. at the Presbyterian church basement, U.S. Archibald, president, stated. A business meeting will follow the dinner, during which a director of the board will be selected, and other officers elected. Interested persons and sheep men are invited to attend the dinner, Archibald said.
