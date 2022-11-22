From the Nov. 7, 1977 News Record:
A Gillette man driving home from a friend’s funeral in South Dakota was killed Friday afternoon about two miles east of Moorcroft. Derric Renne Culey, 23, of Gillette was killed when his car went off the right side of I-90, over a cattle crossing, and hit the opposite bank of the crossing. An investigating Wyoming Highway Patrolman said Culey apparently fell asleep at the wheel. The Gillette man was returning from the funeral of Leo F. Sharkey in Winner, S.D., when the one-car accident occurred. He was alone in the car. Sharkey, also of Gillette, was killed five days earlier in a head-on collision east of Sundance, which claimed the lives of two other Wyoming residents.
