From the Feb. 18, 1960 News Record:
A survey of the ten main drive funds in this community revealed that a one-fund drive was not possible to organize with any hope of continuing success, it was reported from a committee meeting held Tuesday evening at the office of the Chamber of Commerce. Statements were secured from representatives as to the policy of the drive and it was found that the six drives opposed to the one-fund system represented 75 percent of the money collected in the county each year in drives.
