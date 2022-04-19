A Gillette youth, Darren Lynde, is one of three delegates elected to attend the National White House Conference on Families to be held in Los Angeles in July. Lynde is the only youth representing Wyoming at the event. A Campbell County High School sophomore, the 15-year-old is the son of Darryl and Sharon Lynde of Gillette. He was elected at the Wyoming Conference on Families held in Cheyenne recently, which was attended by more than 200 delegates from around the state. Other representatives from Campbell County were Jim Lyon, county coordinator, Del Ray Basset, Sue Sharp and Tom Sansonnetti.
