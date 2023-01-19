From the Jan. 9, 1958 News Record:
For the second consecutive year the Gillette Livestock Exchange has shown an increase in business of nearly a half-million dollars, it was announced by Homer F. and DeLoss Hockett, owners and operators of one of Campbell County’s largest concerns. Although about 3,000 fewer head of cattle were sold through the ring during 1957, the gross receipts paid to consignors went from a reported $2,765,520 in 1956 to $3,311,602 last year. For the two-year period, a gain of nearly $1 million in business was shown over 1955 when the exchange did a $2,325,000 business.
